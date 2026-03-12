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Glyphosate Possibly Causing Chronic Low Body Temperature &, Therefore, Many Chronic Diseases Such as Cancer
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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Shallow-dive video going over the link between disease & low body temperature. Learn about hyperthermia/thermotherapy at

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Keywords
hypothyroidismchemotherapy alternativesheat shock proteinsholistic cancer treatmentsbest infrared saunafar-infrared saunathe best saunaradiation oncology
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