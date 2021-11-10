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ALERT ALERT !! MESSAGE RECEIVED !! PIT WILL OPEN - LOCUSTS WILL EXIT!! THE Hour of TESTING at HAND
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40 views • November 10, 2021
The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/1ksRw819hCg
Quotation from original video description.... "It Has to Arrive Some Time .... Here is the 100% truthful TESTIMONY
((((((((((((((((((((((((((( YOU DECIDE )))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
I Have Received My Heads UP //// Just Passing the Info to You"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
https://youtu.be/1ksRw819hCg
Quotation from original video description.... "It Has to Arrive Some Time .... Here is the 100% truthful TESTIMONY
((((((((((((((((((((((((((( YOU DECIDE )))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
I Have Received My Heads UP //// Just Passing the Info to You"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
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