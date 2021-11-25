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Grand canyon Brewing Pumpkin Springs Spiced Porter 4.0/5
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0 view • November 25, 2021
So I had plans and the Universe kicked my in the wake ups and changed them double quick. That being said did you think I'd take Thanksgiving off? Not happening my friends, we pick'em up and soldier on.
This local to me offering was a nice surprise. The 'verse has a way of making that happen. Grand canyon is one of my locals and a 2nd tier go to, not that make inferior product but just it is not as available down here in the valley.
Remember we want to drink this a bit warmer somewhere between 50 and 65 degrees f. to let the flavors loose.
This is an excellent example of brewers craftsman ship. I do not like the "pumpkin spice" crap. It's not my bag but this brews is so well crafted and balanced I gave it a 4 and you know how stingy I am w the ratings.
Running 8.0 for the ABV, 18 for the IBUs and the SRM has to be 225 easy. She's a deceptively easy drinker. Light and fragrant on the nose, hints of spice, cinnamon and nutmeg but not over played pumpkin is interesting. The initial hit is thin and fast. She focuses the flavors on the tongue, sublingual and lower intra-dental ( like that one? I just made it up ) zones. Fast thru the middle she comes in pumpkin, builds into the spice mix and finishes off with the double roasted malts. very complex and interesting brew as well as an easy drinker. She finishes off clean and dry which is surprising but suits the rest of the profile.
Thanks for stopping by and having a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I.
Happy Thanksgiving from us to you and yours.
E.
Skal!
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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This local to me offering was a nice surprise. The 'verse has a way of making that happen. Grand canyon is one of my locals and a 2nd tier go to, not that make inferior product but just it is not as available down here in the valley.
Remember we want to drink this a bit warmer somewhere between 50 and 65 degrees f. to let the flavors loose.
This is an excellent example of brewers craftsman ship. I do not like the "pumpkin spice" crap. It's not my bag but this brews is so well crafted and balanced I gave it a 4 and you know how stingy I am w the ratings.
Running 8.0 for the ABV, 18 for the IBUs and the SRM has to be 225 easy. She's a deceptively easy drinker. Light and fragrant on the nose, hints of spice, cinnamon and nutmeg but not over played pumpkin is interesting. The initial hit is thin and fast. She focuses the flavors on the tongue, sublingual and lower intra-dental ( like that one? I just made it up ) zones. Fast thru the middle she comes in pumpkin, builds into the spice mix and finishes off with the double roasted malts. very complex and interesting brew as well as an easy drinker. She finishes off clean and dry which is surprising but suits the rest of the profile.
Thanks for stopping by and having a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I.
Happy Thanksgiving from us to you and yours.
E.
Skal!
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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