⚡️At Kleshcheevka, intelligence tracked down and covered a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a double blow

Our scouts identified the militants in their positions and adjusted their fire precisely on the trenches.

On the southern flank of Artyomovsk, fighting does not stop; in the last 24 hours, they have temporarily taken on a positional character.

The enemy, after suffering losses, is regrouping, pulling up forces for new assaults. Artillery is active.