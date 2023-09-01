⚡️At Kleshcheevka, intelligence tracked down and covered a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a double blow
Our scouts identified the militants in their positions and adjusted their fire precisely on the trenches.
On the southern flank of Artyomovsk, fighting does not stop; in the last 24 hours, they have temporarily taken on a positional character.
The enemy, after suffering losses, is regrouping, pulling up forces for new assaults. Artillery is active.
