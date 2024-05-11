❗️Qassam Brigades Sniper Targets an Israeli Soldier in the southern Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City
180 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
❗️WATCH | Qassam Brigades sniper targets an Israeli soldier in the southern Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.
Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
