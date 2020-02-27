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Interview with Charlotte Iserbyt: The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America (1999)
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83 views • February 27, 2020
She is the author of the (1999) book "The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America." The book explains the changes gradually brought into the American public education system work to eliminate the influences of a child's parents, and mold the child into a member of the proletariat in preparation for a socialist-collectivist world of the future. She considers that these changes originated from plans formulated primarily by the Andrew Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Education and Rockefeller General Education Board, and details the psychological methods used to implement and effect the changes.
She also wrote Back to Basics Reform, which documents her experiences working in the U.S. Dept. of Education, where she was privy to past and future plans to restructure American education.
Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt is an American freelance writer and former senior policy advisor to the U.S. Department of Education. She is a National Treasure and whistle-blower. She was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1930 and attended Dana Hall preparatory school and Katharine Gibbs College in New York City, where she studied business. Iserbyt's father and grandfather were Yale University graduates and members of the Skull and Bones secret society.
Iserbyt served as the senior policy advisor in the Office of Educational Research and Improvement (OERI), U.S. Department of Education, during the first term of U.S. President Ronald Reagan.
Iserbyt later came across a federally-funded grant entitled Better Education Skills through Technology (Project BEST), part of which was headed "What we (U.S. Dept. of Education) can control and manipulate at the local level". After leaking this document to Human Events, she was removed from her post in the Department of Education.
She later served as a staff employee of the U.S. Department of State (South Africa, Belgium, South Korea).
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
She also wrote Back to Basics Reform, which documents her experiences working in the U.S. Dept. of Education, where she was privy to past and future plans to restructure American education.
Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt is an American freelance writer and former senior policy advisor to the U.S. Department of Education. She is a National Treasure and whistle-blower. She was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1930 and attended Dana Hall preparatory school and Katharine Gibbs College in New York City, where she studied business. Iserbyt's father and grandfather were Yale University graduates and members of the Skull and Bones secret society.
Iserbyt served as the senior policy advisor in the Office of Educational Research and Improvement (OERI), U.S. Department of Education, during the first term of U.S. President Ronald Reagan.
Iserbyt later came across a federally-funded grant entitled Better Education Skills through Technology (Project BEST), part of which was headed "What we (U.S. Dept. of Education) can control and manipulate at the local level". After leaking this document to Human Events, she was removed from her post in the Department of Education.
She later served as a staff employee of the U.S. Department of State (South Africa, Belgium, South Korea).
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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