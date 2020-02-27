BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Interview with Charlotte Iserbyt: The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America (1999)
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1620 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • February 27, 2020
She is the author of the (1999) book "The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America." The book explains the changes gradually brought into the American public education system work to eliminate the influences of a child's parents, and mold the child into a member of the proletariat in preparation for a socialist-collectivist world of the future. She considers that these changes originated from plans formulated primarily by the Andrew Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Education and Rockefeller General Education Board, and details the psychological methods used to implement and effect the changes.

She also wrote Back to Basics Reform, which documents her experiences working in the U.S. Dept. of Education, where she was privy to past and future plans to restructure American education.

Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt is an American freelance writer and former senior policy advisor to the U.S. Department of Education. She is a National Treasure and whistle-blower. She was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1930 and attended Dana Hall preparatory school and Katharine Gibbs College in New York City, where she studied business. Iserbyt's father and grandfather were Yale University graduates and members of the Skull and Bones secret society.

Iserbyt served as the senior policy advisor in the Office of Educational Research and Improvement (OERI), U.S. Department of Education, during the first term of U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

Iserbyt later came across a federally-funded grant entitled Better Education Skills through Technology (Project BEST), part of which was headed "What we (U.S. Dept. of Education) can control and manipulate at the local level". After leaking this document to Human Events, she was removed from her post in the Department of Education.

She later served as a staff employee of the U.S. Department of State (South Africa, Belgium, South Korea).

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
Keywords
bookinterviewcharlotte thomson iserbytcharlotte iserbytthe deliberate dumbing down of america
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Strikes Iran&#8217;s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

U.S. Strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

Garrison Vance
U.S., South Korea and Japan Reaffirm Commitment to North Korea&#8217;s Complete Denuclearization

U.S., South Korea and Japan Reaffirm Commitment to North Korea’s Complete Denuclearization

Edison Reed
Review Finds Cancer Patients Report Discrimination in Family, Work, Insurance, Health Care

Review Finds Cancer Patients Report Discrimination in Family, Work, Insurance, Health Care

Chase Codewell
Canadian Labour Congress Workers Will Not Handle Military Cargo for Israel

Canadian Labour Congress Workers Will Not Handle Military Cargo for Israel

Douglas Harrington
Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War &#8220;Wrapped Up Soon&#8221;

Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War “Wrapped Up Soon”

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted &#8220;President-Elect&#8221; Claim to ChatGPT

Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted “President-Elect” Claim to ChatGPT

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy