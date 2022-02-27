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Why the Next False Flag is Needed for the Elite
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148 views • February 27, 2022
Need to destroy everything to bring in the one world government and the great reset for the Controlism system. I've seen personally the destruction of the supply chain from IT / ERP issues. The same people that brought down building 7, are behind this psyop. But, we've been warned about a grid down so get ready and be wise.
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Why the Next False Flag is Needed for the Elite
sjwellfire.com
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Why the Next False Flag is Needed for the Elite
sjwellfire.com
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