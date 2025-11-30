The legends about king Solomon are numerous but did you know he controlled an empire that spanned the entire globe? It very well may have been possible for Solomon's navy along with his Phoenician counterparts to have made it as far as the Americas long before Columbus. Solomon also created the very first Tartarian architecture. This fact, along with his worldwide colonial empire is why I have dubbed him the first king of Tartaria, ruling over the Tartarian empire long before any Tartarian architecture was supposed to have been built. It is also interesting to note that Jerusalem looks just like any other starfort we see around the world. Maybe Solomon could be credited as building those too. Whether Jerusalem was a starfort or not we say that the temple of Solomon was definitely a Tartarian building.

In this video, we'll talk about the ancient Tartarian Empire, which ruled the world for hundreds of years.





The Tartarian Empire was a great and powerful empire that ruled the world for hundreds of years. In this video, we'll discuss the origins of the Tartarian Empire and explore its great history. We'll also talk about the Tartarians and their culture and how they contributed to world history.





