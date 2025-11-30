BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Solomon, The 1st King Of TARTARIA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5178 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • 1 day ago

The legends about king Solomon are numerous but did you know he controlled an empire that spanned the entire globe? It very well may have been possible for Solomon's navy along with his Phoenician counterparts to have made it as far as the Americas long before Columbus. Solomon also created the very first Tartarian architecture. This fact, along with his worldwide colonial empire is why I have dubbed him the first king of Tartaria, ruling over the Tartarian empire long before any Tartarian architecture was supposed to have been built. It is also interesting to note that Jerusalem looks just like any other starfort we see around the world. Maybe Solomon could be credited as building those too. Whether Jerusalem was a starfort or not we say that the temple of Solomon was definitely a Tartarian building.

In this video, we'll talk about the ancient Tartarian Empire, which ruled the world for hundreds of years.


The Tartarian Empire was a great and powerful empire that ruled the world for hundreds of years. In this video, we'll discuss the origins of the Tartarian Empire and explore its great history. We'll also talk about the Tartarians and their culture and how they contributed to world history.


The Coming Ice Age, Endless Winter Spoken of by Ancient Man, Fimbulvetr

• The Coming Ice Age, Endless Winter Spoken of by Ancient Man, Fimbulvetr

     https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQhyTovP4yw


Ways you can support the channel:

Send us a Super Thanks! Click the "Thanks" button and send us a tip

Become a Patreon Member: https://www.patreon.com/TalesOfTheOldeWorld/membership


🍿 OUR MOST VIRAL VIDEOS:


   • The Hidden Antarctic History of Polynesians

     https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y102KyKy3Jc


   • Star Fort Theory

     https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9Swdj9sues


✉️ For sponsorships or other business inquiries please email us at: [email protected]


All materials in these videos are used for educational purposes and fall within the guidelines of fair use. No copyright infringement intended. If you are or represent the copyright owner of materials used in this video and have a problem with the use of said material, please send me an email, [email protected], and we can sort it out.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Tales Of The Olde World

https://www.youtube.com/@talesoftheoldeworld





first settlement, history, tartaria, tartarian empire, ancient history guy, starforts, ancient mystery, ancient technology, mudflood tartaria, documentary, education

Keywords
educationhistorydocumentaryancient technologytartariatartarian empirestarfortsancient mysteryancient history guyfirst settlementmudflood tartaria
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy