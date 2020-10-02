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Attorney Tom Renz w/ Dr. Peter Breggin: Ending COVID-19 "Emergency" Mandates & Restoring Our Freedom
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64 views • October 02, 2020
This was the first conversation between Dr. Breggin and Tom Renz on September 1, 2020. See their most recent conversation (September 30, 2020) on this channel under the title: Courageous "Humble Hero" Attorney Tom Renz w/ Dr. Peter Breggin: Covid-19 Lawsuit Update
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dr. Peter Breggin YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://breggin.com/
Original title: Ending Interminable Declared Emergencies Under COVID-19 and Restoring our Freedoms and Lives.
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dr. Peter Breggin YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://breggin.com/
Original title: Ending Interminable Declared Emergencies Under COVID-19 and Restoring our Freedoms and Lives.
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