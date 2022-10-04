The Jabs SUCK THE SOUL From The Body..

This a Christian channel and most Christians have no doubt the pharmakia /sorcery /jabs are designed to block us from connecting with God, but this is an interesting take coming from the New Age perspective.
hipsywitch
Tik Tok
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.