Robert Breaker VS Dr. Peter S. Ruckman Clip Comparison: Is The Sinner's Prayer a WORK?
RobertBreakerPeterRuckman
16 views • 1 day ago

I would like to thank Brother Don Nesbitt, Brother Tim Chess (He Must Increase) for the clips from their channels which I have used. It would not be possible without them. And Brother Ed for encouraging me to make this.


Brother Don is who alerted me that Breaker was saying Dr. Ruckman agreed with him. He's the bloodhound dog that barked at the intruder. If you want to give anyone thanks for this, thank him for barking at the intruder and the others for their help direct or indirect. The Lord just used me to make this.


To deny any allegations that I have cherrypicked on either side. These are the full timestamps of every clip.


Breaker's first: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ndavQMqrhg&t=3074


Ruckman's first: https://youtu.be/2mNYjY4IixE?t=1697


Breaker's second: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ndavQMqrhg&t=3319


Ruckman's second: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mNYjY4IixE&t=1869


Breaker's third: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ndavQMqrhg&t=3110


Ruckman's third: https://youtu.be/myxjjjdcyII?t=3238


Breaker's fourth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T54tKkljMh0&t=3231


Ruckman's fourth: https://youtu.be/LYMX3IZuvVY?t=3348


Breaker's fifth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T54tKkljMh0&t=3294


Ruckman's fifth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnA3u2a7M3I&t=4552


Breaker's sixth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T54tKkljMh0&t=3502


Ruckman's sixth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XuhsC5mENg&t=2490


Breaker's seventh: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T54tKkljMh0&t=3700


Ruckman's seventh: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XuhsC5mENg&t=2563


Breaker's eighth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcyOeg_3vvc&t=524


Breaker's eight PT. 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cf9c8IGzUrg&t=1292


Ruckman's eighth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhWhPlLzw0k


Breaker's ninth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cf9c8IGzUrg&t=704


Breaker's ninth PT. 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T54tKkljMh0&t=2519


Ruckman's ninth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2FbZyGRAjk&t


If you have stumbled upon this video and you don't know what a Robert Breaker or a Dr. Ruckman is. Or you do and is confused why it exists.


Dr. Ruckman was a King James Bible Only Fundamentalist preacher who died in 2015. Robert Breaker is a King James Bible Only Fundamentalist preacher also. Breaker says that belief is from the heart and calling while he does not condemn verbally calling; he believes calling in Romans is from your heart and not a verbal action. Dr. Ruckman disagreed and through out his ministry personally won people to Christ by having them believe and do a verbal sinner's prayer.


Breakers fans (who are the same pool as Dr. Ruckman's) believe that Dr. Ruckman and Breaker believed the same about sinner's prayers and that Dr. Ruckman and Breaker don't conflict. Breaker himself also has said that their views do not conflict.


I made this video to unmuddy the waters and give a definitive answer that Robert Breaker and Dr. Ruckman fundamentally disagreed.


P.S If you're confused why I like Don Nesbitt and call him a bloodhound dog. Dr. Ruckman called himself a junkyard dog. Someone else called Don that and it's fitting.


#ruckmanite #robertbreaker #kingjamesbibleonly #Salvation #PeterRuckman #Ruckman

Keywords
salvationtheologydoctrineruckmansinners prayercomparisonchristian doctrinehow to get savedbreakerrobert breakerchristian theologysoteriologydr peter ruckmanpeter sturges ruckmanpeter s ruckmanhow to go to heaven after you dieshould you say sinners prayerrobert breaker vs dr ruckman
