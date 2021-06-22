C-19 Ponzi Scam - the pile of lies our lives have developed in

17.6.2021 - Australia

according to the corrupt cult members still in place [read - executive/ legislative/ judiciary/ senior police force/ senior military members/ medical profession/ senior members of finance/ senior members of pharma/ senior members of insurances/ senior members of main stream media/ a large portion of the intellectuals/ a large portion of the scientists hooked on 'scientism'/ a large portion of the education profession/ a large portion of the uneducated and ignorant populace ... all in it ... all facilitating the ponzi-scam out of fear or premeditation ...



so according above cult members 'Australia had not have any-one passing away from covid' - ppl let this sink in - the biggest ponzi- scam in contemporary history - and this is just the start - ppl wake up to the lies, deceit, fraud played on us we the people! - we need to get rid of these corrupt per-verted cult members asap - they do not serve us ' we the people ' they serve to self not to the common - ppl get rid of the masks and stop consenting to dangerous trial injections/ or fines [ which are offers only ]!