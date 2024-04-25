Reading the Bible LIVE: Who is the Whore of Babylon -2024

‭‭Revelation‬ ‭17:1‬ ‭KJV‬‬

[1] And there came one of the seven angels which had the seven vials, and talked with me, saying unto me, Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters:

#Vatican #Rome #pope #PopeFrancis #Babylon #WhoreofBabylon #DC #Obama #Trump #Christian #DarylLawsonLive