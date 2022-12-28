Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bill of Divorcement Dream [email protected]:31PM (Uploaded 12-28-22)
100 views
channel image
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published 21 hours ago |

A dream from my lovely Jesus in which America is given a Bill of Divorce from God.


Mark 3:27 No man can enter into a strong man's house, and spoil his goods, except he will first bind the strong man; and then he will spoil his house.


Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com


For Prayer email:

[email protected]


Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis


Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK


Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024


Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e


Main YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ


2nd New backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Keywords
godbill of divorcebill of divorcement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket