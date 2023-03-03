Create New Account
"NATO Is Going To Get Us All Killed" - Protests Aim To Shut Down NATO For Good
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from Redacted

24 Feb 2023 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vgc35e1esk&ab_channel=Redacted

Should NATO be banned? The organization runs under the guise that it is a defensive organization but anyone with a brain knows it’s anything but defensive. Nick Brana is one of the organizers of the Rage Against The War Machine rally in D.C. and he’s got a new mission: to bring an end to NATO.

protestnatoshut downthe rage against the war machine

