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Republican UPRISING as GOP DEFIES Sen McConnell’s SURRENDER to the Democrats!!!
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142 views • December 17, 2020
★★★ A NEW CONSERVATIVE AGE IS RISING ★★★
There’s a Republican UPRISING in congress as GOP leaders are DEFYING Sen. McConnell’s Surrender to the Democrats! In this video, we’re going to look at the revolution going on in the House and the Senate, and how more and more Republicans are openly defying McConnell’s attempt at throwing President Trump under the bus, and why these Republican fighters are indeed fast becoming the new leaders of a victorious Republican majority, you are NOT going to want to miss this!
There’s a Republican UPRISING in congress as GOP leaders are DEFYING Sen. McConnell’s Surrender to the Democrats! In this video, we’re going to look at the revolution going on in the House and the Senate, and how more and more Republicans are openly defying McConnell’s attempt at throwing President Trump under the bus, and why these Republican fighters are indeed fast becoming the new leaders of a victorious Republican majority, you are NOT going to want to miss this!
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