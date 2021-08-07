Patriot Reveals The Secret to Winning World War 3 - Humanity Trumps Human 2.0 Psychological Warfare

In my wildest dreams, I never would have imagined you had to research to discover we were in the middle of WW3. Everyone was expecting atomic weapons and a nuclear winter, but instead what the world is experiencing is a battle of information and spiritual warfare.



Don't let this deceive you, this war has already claimed more lives than WW1 and WW2 combined. Humanity is truly at a precipice where many are locked in their own fear and thus unable to see that an absolutely evil enemy is relentlessly working to fundamentally and forever change what it means to be human.



So many have been mentally scared through a coordinated psychological terror campaign that they have become locked within their own minds. They are quite literally trapped within a cage of fear and unable to see the truth that is right before their eyes. There is only one way to get through to them now, and I'm revealing the secret to doing so in this video.



God Bless