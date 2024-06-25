BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Steps Should We Take to Experience Revival in Our Lives? | Remembering Our First Love
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
9 views • 10 months ago

In this devotional, the speaker emphasizes the importance of remembrance as a vital step towards revival. He begins by expressing gratitude to Jesus and acknowledging the shared blessings brought through daily devotions. He recounts how widespread sharing has amplified the reach of these sessions, underlining the collective responsibility for spreading the Word. The speaker then delves into the message from Revelation 2:5, stressing the need to 'remember' - reflecting on the fervency and passion of early faith. He shares nostalgic memories of vibrant church life, the joy of fellowship, and the eagerness to converse with God and study the Bible. The session concludes with a prayer for divine assistance in recalling the initial fervor, leading to repentance and rekindling faith.

00:00 Joyful Praise and Worship
00:36 Welcome and Gratitude
01:30 The Power of Sharing
02:45 Revival: Steps to Take
04:02 Remembering the Past
07:55 A Call to Repentance
08:24 Closing Prayer and Blessings

Keywords
repentrevivalalivermember godforst lovereignite
