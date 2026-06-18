Putin opened the plenary session of the Russia-ASEAN summit:



The Association of Southeast Asian Nations enjoys prestige not only in the Asia-Pacific region, but also worldwide, having withstood the test of time. It has established a system of interstate cooperation based on universally recognized norms of international law and mutual consideration of interests. These principles underpin Russia's relations with ASEAN. They constitute a strategic partnership, which, in the context of geopolitical turbulence, serves as an important stabilizing factor in the Asia-Pacific region.



Today, we are working on the following agenda: an exchange of views on current regional and international issues; an assessment of the results of Russia-ASEAN cooperation over the past 35 years; and further directions, goals, and objectives of the strategic partnership between Russia and the Association. Naturally, other issues may also be addressed during the discussion.

Adding, in speech and meetings, Putin said:

It's important to switch to national currencies for transactions between ASEAN members — Vladimir Putin

Russia helps ASEAN countries to develop safe and eco-friendly nuclear power — Putin

President Putin expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone for gifted elephants. (said they will be well taken care of at the Kazan Zoo)