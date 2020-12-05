Ο ΔΙΔΑΣΚΑΛΟΣ ΚΟΜΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΑΙΝΤ ΖΕΡΜΑΙΝ - ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Πόσοι υποψήφιοι προς Μύηση είναι ικανοί να πράξουν το ίδιο;
Πόσοι δήθεν Μυητές δεν μυούν από συνήθεια ή για να αυξάνουν απλώς τον αριθμό των μελών της σχολής τους;
Πόσοι υποψήφιοι δεν δέχονται την Μύηση από περιέργεια ή από κομπασμό ή για να ξεχωρίσουν;
Κείμενο απο την ΑΝΤΑΛΛΑΓΗ ΕΜΠΕΙΡΙΩΝ ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΡΕΙΚΙ
https://www.facebook.com/ExchangeofReikiexperiences/posts/1726777690883852:0