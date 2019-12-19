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🄻🄸🅅🄴 𝕋𝕣𝕦ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤 – 𝔻𝕖𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 𝟙𝟠, 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟡: Banned by YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Liberals Globally
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90 views • December 19, 2019
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TruNews Headlines – December 18, 2019
http://trnws.stream
THE MOST TRENDING BANNED BROADCAST ON YOUTUBE! STEP ASIDE, ALEX JONES' INFOWARS.
House debates articles of impeachment against President Trump. Tusli Gabbard will try to force censure vote as alternative to impeachment. President slams impeachment in letter to Nancy Pelosi. Mitch McConnell says Republicans won’t do Democrats dirty work for them. Jerry Nadler missed hearing for family emergency. FISA Court rebukes FBI for handling of Carter Page warrants. Hundreds more troops sent from Jordan to Iraq. Report claims Hamas plotting to attack Israel from Turkey. Ancient temple near Jerusalem may have ties to Ark of the Covenant. Russia’s top general says NATO preparing for World War III. Virginia county activates militia. Health warnings issued after travelers discovered to have measles. Ruth Bader Ginsburg still pushing eugenics. NBC under fire for characterizing forced abortion as miscarriage. New hope for Ohio’s abortion ban on babies with Down syndrome. U.S. has world’s highest rate of single-parent homes. Scientists analyze 5,700-year-old DNA found in “chewing gum.” Teen creates app to care for people with dementia. City council slammed for taking oath on Bible after removing Nativity scene. Norway’s postal service accuses Virgin Mary of adultery. Ghanian pastor makes congregation drink his bath water. Illinois church sets its Christmas pageant to Beatles music. Bethel worship leader under fire online for calling for prayers to resurrect her daughter. Police officer talks man out of committing suicide by cop. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey. Airdate: December 18, 2019.
#TruNews #Impeachment #PresidentTrump #CensureVote #NancyPelosi
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TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
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House debates, articles, impeachment, President Trump, Tusli Gabbard, force censure vote, alternative to impeachment, President slams impeachment, letter, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Republicans won’t, Democrats dirty work, Jerry Nadler, missed hearing, family emergency, FISA Court rebukes FBI, Carter Page warrants, troops sent from Jordan to Iraq, Hamas plotting to attack Israel, Turkey, Ancient temple near Jerusalem, Ark of the Covenant, Russia’s top general, NATO preparing, World War III, Virginia county, activates militia, Health warnings issued, measles, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pushing eugenics, NBC under fire, forced abortion, miscarriage, Ohio’s abortion ban, babies, Down syndrome, U.S., world’s highest rate, single-parent homes, 5, 700-year-old DNA, chewing gum., Teen creates app, care for people, dementia, City council slammed, oath on Bible, removing Nativity scene, Norway’s postal service, Virgin Mary, adultery, Ghanian pastor, drink bath water, Illinois church, Christmas pageant, Beatles music, Bethel worship leader, under fire, online, calling for prayers, resurrect, daughter, Police officer, committing suicide by cop
You can reach this channel at: http://trnws.net
LATEST SHOW: http://trnws.com
JEW COUP MIRRORS: http://banned.juku.stream
BANNED JEW COUP SHOW: http://video.juku.stream
WEEKLY MEGABROADCAST: http://weekly.trune.ws
CHANNEL MIRROR: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
FURTHER MIRRORS: http://saigoncowboy.net | http://sgcowboy.com
TruNews Headlines – December 18, 2019
http://trnws.stream
THE MOST TRENDING BANNED BROADCAST ON YOUTUBE! STEP ASIDE, ALEX JONES' INFOWARS.
House debates articles of impeachment against President Trump. Tusli Gabbard will try to force censure vote as alternative to impeachment. President slams impeachment in letter to Nancy Pelosi. Mitch McConnell says Republicans won’t do Democrats dirty work for them. Jerry Nadler missed hearing for family emergency. FISA Court rebukes FBI for handling of Carter Page warrants. Hundreds more troops sent from Jordan to Iraq. Report claims Hamas plotting to attack Israel from Turkey. Ancient temple near Jerusalem may have ties to Ark of the Covenant. Russia’s top general says NATO preparing for World War III. Virginia county activates militia. Health warnings issued after travelers discovered to have measles. Ruth Bader Ginsburg still pushing eugenics. NBC under fire for characterizing forced abortion as miscarriage. New hope for Ohio’s abortion ban on babies with Down syndrome. U.S. has world’s highest rate of single-parent homes. Scientists analyze 5,700-year-old DNA found in “chewing gum.” Teen creates app to care for people with dementia. City council slammed for taking oath on Bible after removing Nativity scene. Norway’s postal service accuses Virgin Mary of adultery. Ghanian pastor makes congregation drink his bath water. Illinois church sets its Christmas pageant to Beatles music. Bethel worship leader under fire online for calling for prayers to resurrect her daughter. Police officer talks man out of committing suicide by cop. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey. Airdate: December 18, 2019.
#TruNews #Impeachment #PresidentTrump #CensureVote #NancyPelosi
FILE CLOUD: http://trnws.cloud
FTP ARCHIVE: ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-18-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-18-trunews-headlines-december-18-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-18-trunews-headlines-december-18-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-18-trunews-headlines-december-18-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-18-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-18-trunews-headlines-december-18-2019
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-18-trunews-headlines-december-18-2019/trunews-2019-12-18-trunews-headlines-december-18-2019_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-18-trunews-headlines-december-18-2019
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
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TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
House debates, articles, impeachment, President Trump, Tusli Gabbard, force censure vote, alternative to impeachment, President slams impeachment, letter, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Republicans won’t, Democrats dirty work, Jerry Nadler, missed hearing, family emergency, FISA Court rebukes FBI, Carter Page warrants, troops sent from Jordan to Iraq, Hamas plotting to attack Israel, Turkey, Ancient temple near Jerusalem, Ark of the Covenant, Russia’s top general, NATO preparing, World War III, Virginia county, activates militia, Health warnings issued, measles, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pushing eugenics, NBC under fire, forced abortion, miscarriage, Ohio’s abortion ban, babies, Down syndrome, U.S., world’s highest rate, single-parent homes, 5, 700-year-old DNA, chewing gum., Teen creates app, care for people, dementia, City council slammed, oath on Bible, removing Nativity scene, Norway’s postal service, Virgin Mary, adultery, Ghanian pastor, drink bath water, Illinois church, Christmas pageant, Beatles music, Bethel worship leader, under fire, online, calling for prayers, resurrect, daughter, Police officer, committing suicide by cop
You can reach this channel at: http://trnws.net
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