Mike Donio, Turned a Negative to a Positive, Arm Yourself with Knowledge

Michael Donio is a senior research scientist with experience in virology, molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology, electrophysiology, immunology, and oncology. He is unique in the industry in that he has had the opportunity over the past 20 years to gain experience in a vast array of scientific disciplines. His undergraduate degree is in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the Univ. of Mass, and his graduate degree is in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins.Mike was fired for NoJab from the small pharma lab that he worked at, when he refused to take the experimental drug. He saw the risks associated, since he spent many years working in the field.

Why were so many other scientists not seeing the same thing that Mike saw?

If he knew the dangers, why didn't they see the same things?

Mike saw that part of the way "they" were able to hoodwink so many people with the experiment, was that they used the fancy jargon that most people didn't understand. Mike is attempting to break the spell on mysterious "science is settled" cult with a simple breakdown with a weekly newsletter.





