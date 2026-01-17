Russian sources report that a bridge mined by Ukrainian forces was destroyed by a Russian drone strike, cutting off Ukrainian logistics in the area.

The footage is said to show a blown-up bridge over the Volchya River in Kharkov region.

Such bridges are routinely mined by Ukrainian units for demolition during a retreat, and once destroyed, they immediately disrupt supply routes and movement.

Adding: 💬🇺🇦 Ukrainian Channel RezidentUA writes:

Ukraine is facing a critical energy crisis. A nationwide blackout has effectively begun, even though the authorities still refuse to officially acknowledge it. At the same time, members of parliament and energy experts are openly describing the real situation.

Worst-case scenario: Kiev may become unable to function. Russia could completely destroy all remaining power generation capacity by the end of winter, according to MP Kitsak.

Freezing temperatures are ahead, meaning Russia will continue striking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Against this backdrop, Zelensky’s threats to strike Moscow have proven to be empty rhetoric. Lawmakers are now calling for urgent negotiations on an air ceasefire to prevent an impending catastrophe.