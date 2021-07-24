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FULL SHOW: Democrats Bring Mask Mandates Back, Mandatory Vaccines Next
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310 views • July 24, 2021
Democrats announce mask mandates as they prepare for mandatory vaccines by the end of the summer. More news on the January 6th political prosecution and false narrative as Cara Castronuova joins the discussion and talks about a rally she has coming up. Mike Miller has breaking exclusive news from the southern border where the lawlessness has reached new levels and houses are being broken into and cartel gangs are doing witchcraft. Owen Shroyer also opens up the phone lines and has a couple of liberals call in that he gets into a debate with.
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