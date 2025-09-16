RT News - September 16 2025 2PM GMT

September 16, 2025

The IDF launches a series of airstrikes targeting the Yemeni port of Hodeidah. A Houthi spokesperson says air defenses are in action to see off 'the Israeli aggression'. An independent UN commission report rules that Israel's actions in Gaza amount to genocide, with four of the five internationally recognised acts of the crime, having been committed. Despite tearing through Gaza for two years now and reducing much of it to rubble Israel announces a major new ground operation in the enclave.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





