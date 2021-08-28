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Breckenridge Brewing Mountain Beach Session Sour Ale 3.75/5
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20 views • August 28, 2021
One from a previous mixed box that was just wasting away in the queue, I thought it should go out before the season ends. This session sour from Breckenridge comes in at 4.5 for the ABV and 14 for the IBUs. The By My Eye SRM is cloudy yellow 18.
On the nose she is absolutely delicious smelling, fruity and rich with pineapple and guava. Initial hit is sour and acidic, desert dry if you will. The fruit turns over in the blink of an eye into the superfast middle. She is clean an dry on the back end as I expected from the acidity. The flavor profile sit on the sides of the tongue and the interior aspect of the teeth. This would make an excellent lunch brew.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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On the nose she is absolutely delicious smelling, fruity and rich with pineapple and guava. Initial hit is sour and acidic, desert dry if you will. The fruit turns over in the blink of an eye into the superfast middle. She is clean an dry on the back end as I expected from the acidity. The flavor profile sit on the sides of the tongue and the interior aspect of the teeth. This would make an excellent lunch brew.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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