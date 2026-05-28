Net Zero - Crashed & Burned

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Today we investigate something that stealthily slithered beneath the surface of mainstream headlines — a subtle but massive shift in globalism’s disintegrating climate catastrophe fraud. For decades, the public has been relentlessly threatened that humanity stood at the edge of an extinction-level-event. Politicians, activists, media commentators, multinational corporations, and global institutions all repeated the same fearmongering propaganda with growing urgency: unless emissions were slashed immediately, civilization faced imminent collapse. Entire school curriculums were rewritten around hysterically unfounded climate anxiety. Children were told they were inheriting a dying planet. Governments committed trillions of dollars to the societal sabotage of ‘net zero’ transitions.