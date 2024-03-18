Aniassy - Tschüss [07.03.2024]

Aniassy hat auf allen Kanälen den Ausstieg bekannt gegeben.
Wir möchten euch mit diesem Video auf die Werke von Aniassy aufmerksam machen.
Schaut euch die Inhalte an und sichert, was euch wichtig erscheint.
Danke Aniassy für deine Arbeiten, deine Inhalte werden sicherlich weiterhin viele Menschen erreichen und weiterhelfen im Kampf um die Wahrheit. ⚡️
• Webseite
https://aniassy.bplaced.net/de/index.php
• Youtube
https://youtube.com/@AniassyII
• Bitchute
https://bitchute.com/channel/aniassy/
• Odysee
➡️ Quellvideo (07.03.2024)
http://odysee.com/@Aniassy:a/Tsch%C3%BCss:e
