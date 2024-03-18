Create New Account
Aniassy - Tschüss [07.03.2024]
From Truth And Other Lies
Aniassy hat auf allen Kanälen den Ausstieg bekannt gegeben.


Wir möchten euch mit diesem Video auf die Werke von Aniassy aufmerksam machen.

Schaut euch die Inhalte an und sichert, was euch wichtig erscheint.


Danke Aniassy für deine Arbeiten, deine Inhalte werden sicherlich weiterhin viele Menschen erreichen und weiterhelfen im Kampf um die Wahrheit. ⚡️


• Webseite

https://aniassy.bplaced.net/de/index.php

• Youtube

https://youtube.com/@AniassyII

• Bitchute

https://bitchute.com/channel/aniassy/

• Odysee

https://odysee.com/@Aniassy:a


➡️ Quellvideo (07.03.2024)

http://odysee.com/@Aniassy:a/Tsch%C3%BCss:e


Keywords
censorshipyoutubetruthmatrixwahrheitdeutschlandzensuraniassy

