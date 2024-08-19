Modern Marvels: U.S. Mints - Money Machines (1999)

Modern Marvels: U.S. Mints - Money Machines Season 4, Episode 7 first aired on U.S. television on April 26, 1999. The Federal Reserve System is NOT Federal, does NOT have reserves and is NOT a system, but is a Judeo-Masonic Criminal Fraud Scam.





A rare behind the scenes look at how the Judeo-Masonic U.S. Mint manufactures coins and medals for the U.S. Government.





They even removed the copper from U.S. pennies in 1982. Prior years are made with 95% copper. So, sort your pocket change, save and roll all your U.S. pennies that are minted in 1981 and older.





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.





Media File: TN-1097545

