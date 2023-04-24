AOC Should be Thrown OUT of Congress -- she Despises the Constitution

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Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, AOC, went on Jen Psaki's show and suggested Tucker Carlson be removed from the air for inciting violence. She despises the first amendment, she asked the Biden administration not to follow the ruling of the legislative branch of government. She wants to trample the constitution, all she desires is power.
#AOC #tucker #firstamendment #constitution
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