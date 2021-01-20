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ROD RIOS is LIVE and Reading the Entire List of Trump Pardons
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191 views • January 20, 2021
ROD RIOS is LIVE and Reading the Entire List of Trump Pardons
The lengthy list of 73 pardons and 70 commutations landed after midnight. Updated at 2:30 a.m. ET President Trump pardoned his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who was indicted for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of people in an online campaign to raise funds for a southern border wall — one of dozens of acts of clemency in the final hours of his administration. Other notable names on Trump's clemency list included Rapper Lil Wayne, who received a full pardon after being charged late last year with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., endorsed Trump ahead of the November election, tweeting a picture of himself with the president.
SOURCE: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-regarding-executive-grants-clemency-012021/
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The lengthy list of 73 pardons and 70 commutations landed after midnight. Updated at 2:30 a.m. ET President Trump pardoned his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who was indicted for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of people in an online campaign to raise funds for a southern border wall — one of dozens of acts of clemency in the final hours of his administration. Other notable names on Trump's clemency list included Rapper Lil Wayne, who received a full pardon after being charged late last year with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., endorsed Trump ahead of the November election, tweeting a picture of himself with the president.
SOURCE: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-regarding-executive-grants-clemency-012021/
Enjoy. Share. Subscribe.
Support the Show and Get Stuff
1. Subscribe to this Rod Rios Channel to get stuff.
2. Post Comments to this Rod Rios Channel to get stuff.
3. Rod Rios Secret Site for $5.55 https://PayPal.me/BigRodRios
FREE STUFF: Rod Rios Raw and Unedited Footage Available Only On Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RealRodRios
Audio Only on Spotify: http://tiny.cc/RodRios
Audio Only on iTunes: http://tiny.cc/iRodRios
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