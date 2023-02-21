CALLED out of DARKNESS! "For God speaks once, yea twice, yet man perceives it not." Can YOU hear Him?

Job 33

13 "Why do you strive against him? for he gives not account of any of his matters.

14 For God speaks once, yea twice, yet man perceives it not.

15 In a dream, in a vision of the night, when deep sleep falls upon men, in slumberings upon the bed;

16 Then he opens the ears of men, and seals their instruction,"

