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The actual truth of American history is SHOCKING!!
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2798 views • April 04, 2022
Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel explain the secret behind SKULL AND BONES history of Pilgrim and Boston Brahmin pirates that have controlled America since the 1600s. Bottom line, folks: America is still under British control.
Read the research here: https://aim4truth.org/2022/04/04/pilgrims-and-brahmins-rule-america/
Read the research here: https://aim4truth.org/2022/04/04/pilgrims-and-brahmins-rule-america/
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