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Captured by the Beast: Adventists' Arian/Binitarian Beginnings
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95 views • April 10, 2022
An excellent video from an excellent series. Showcases substantial evidence about the original SDA position on the Athanasian Trinity (hint: it was much different than it is today!).
Original video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEKyXMJfcqo
THEOS: The Advent - Ch.11
Watch the conclusion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tvE1RBCCJk
THEOS: From True to New - Ch.12
For more on this topic: https://www.amazon.com/Faithful-Servants-Topical-Database-Commentary-ebook/dp/B082GMCPHD
Original video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEKyXMJfcqo
THEOS: The Advent - Ch.11
Watch the conclusion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tvE1RBCCJk
THEOS: From True to New - Ch.12
For more on this topic: https://www.amazon.com/Faithful-Servants-Topical-Database-Commentary-ebook/dp/B082GMCPHD
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