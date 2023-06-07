Create New Account
What Are the "Laws of Nature"
Brenda MacMenamin
Published 18 hours ago |

The first line of the Declaration of Independence states:

When in the Course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them...

Let's talk about this. For more information:  see: https://teachinghisstory.com/2023/06/07/what-are-the-laws-of-nature/

To join the course: https://teaching-his-story.teachable.com/p/constitutional-conversation-in-six-weeks

