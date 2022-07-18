How Researchers Ensure Purity in Plant Seeds #shorts

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You won’t believe how researchers control bee pollination! 🐝



In this video, Kent J. Bradford, professor emeritus and Director emeritus at UC Davis, explains one of the precautions researchers take in order to ensure the purity of plant species while they’re being pollinated by bees.



According to Kent, one of the measures that researches take prevent the creation of hybrid plant species is to ISOLATE the plants with at least a two-mile distance between the other fields that contain a different species of plants.🌻



This is because they’ve found that bees won’t travel beyond two or three miles to pollinate. 👈



Do you think this is a cool method to ensure that plants stay genetically true while being pollinated? Let us know in the comments.