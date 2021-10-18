Hackers Are Targeting US Drinking Water and Wastewater Facilities, Homeland Security Warns

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The nation's top civilian cybersecurity agency issued a warning Thursday about ongoing cyber threats to the U.S. drinking water supply, saying malicious hackers are targeting government water and wastewater treatment systems.-
Learn More: https://www.yahoo.com/news/hackers-targeted-us-drinking-water-124602457.html
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