ASIS Is Gaining Espionage Advantages From the Suppressed Dissidents From Communist China

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05/11/2022 On May 10, the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) Director-General Paul Simon said that dissatisfied Chinese officials are becoming informants for Australian intelligence. ASIS is gaining espionage advantages from the suppressed dissidents coming from this authoritarian states.