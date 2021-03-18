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Tanzania's President John Magufuli Dead After Calling Out Faulty COVID-19 Testing
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221 views • March 18, 2021
Tanzania's President John Magufuli Dead After Criticizing Faulty COVID-19 Testing
Re: John Magufuli = 47 (Septenary) - Masonic "Born-To-Be" Gematria Birth-rite Coding
John Magufuli = 47 (Septenary) was a Tanzanian politician who served as the fifth President of Tanzania from 2015 until his death in 2021. He served as Minister of Works, Transport and Communications from 2000 to 2005 and 2010 to 2015 and was chairman of the Southern African Development Community from 2019 to 2020.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: John Magufuli = 47 (Septenary) - Masonic "Born-To-Be" Gematria Birth-rite Coding
John Magufuli = 47 (Septenary) was a Tanzanian politician who served as the fifth President of Tanzania from 2015 until his death in 2021. He served as Minister of Works, Transport and Communications from 2000 to 2005 and 2010 to 2015 and was chairman of the Southern African Development Community from 2019 to 2020.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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