RT News - December 25 2024 2PM GMT

Dec 25, 2024

A plane crash in western Kazakhstan sees dozens killed - but almost half those aboard the Azerbaijan Airlines' flight survive - two children believed to be among them. Four people are killed in the shelling of a border town in Russia's Kursk region. Local officials say Ukrainian troops actively sought to target civilians. Surrender or die - Turkish President Erdogan fires off an ominous threat to Kurdish militant groups in Syria, whose fighters were previously backed and supported by Ankara's own NATO ally - the United States.









