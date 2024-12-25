BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - December 25 2024 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
107 views • 4 months ago

Dec 25, 2024

rt.com


A plane crash in western Kazakhstan sees dozens killed - but almost half those aboard the Azerbaijan Airlines' flight survive - two children believed to be among them. Four people are killed in the shelling of a border town in Russia's Kursk region. Local officials say Ukrainian troops actively sought to target civilians. Surrender or die - Turkish President Erdogan fires off an ominous threat to Kurdish militant groups in Syria, whose fighters were previously backed and supported by Ankara's own NATO ally - the United States.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
