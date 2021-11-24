Rolf Harris aka Captain Mark Phillips

Princess Anne, aka Ghislaine Maxwell's first husband, stated father of both Peter Phillips aka actor "Shane Jacobson" and Olympic horse rider Zara Phillips. Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth, and is sister to Prince Sir Elton John Edward, their mother the coronavirus patent holder.

Here again expert prosthetics, a stage name and a media story to deceive the people into believing justice was done with no ID and no proof of incarceration. Undoubtedly many people claimed assaults and ridiculing them with a courtroom drama on TV is what the stated victims received by way of justice.

Captain Mark Phillips was the son in law to Queen Elizabeth whose global influence extends to the British bar association, most of the world's corporate media and the British controlled Serco prisons. So do you believe just this once the media reported the truth, starting with providing real ID for the name behind the stage name "Rolf"? In image searches you will find the same family members next to "as" Rolf and as Captain Mark Phillips, some appearing in the upcoming Ghislaine Maxwell trial movie on TV. I've included more of the fascist salutes corporate media loves to show in plain sight, if anyone else does it, they are ist'd, anti'd and phobic'd for all eternity. Please check the contents of this upload it is your right and thank you for watching.