A Former Dabai Exposes His Difficult Life During the Lockdown in Shanghai

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https://gnews.org/post/p32d39ca
06/12/2022 The NTD shares a sad story of a former Dabai in China, who works day and night under harsh conditions during the Shanghai lockdown, in return for a modest salary and 2 meals a day. Is taken to an isolation site with extremely poor condition after the lockdown was lifted, and eventually has to spent all his earnings at Shanghai for the isolation fee and a train ticket back home