© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Unsealing the Affidavit: "We need to see it all!" Trish Regan Show S3/E146
What a week! Finally, the judge agrees to unseal the affidavit. Plus, my take on why investors aren't buying what the Fed is selling. The RISKS to our economy, and our housing market...as well as stocks I believe are still quite real. The government is trying to reduce inflation by printing more money... yeah, that makes sense. Not.
Please join me over on Locals as well at https://TrishRegan.Locals.com.