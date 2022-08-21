Unsealing the Affidavit: "We need to see it all!" Trish Regan Show S3/E146



What a week! Finally, the judge agrees to unseal the affidavit. Plus, my take on why investors aren't buying what the Fed is selling. The RISKS to our economy, and our housing market...as well as stocks I believe are still quite real. The government is trying to reduce inflation by printing more money... yeah, that makes sense. Not.

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