SOLARI MONEY & MARKETS REPORT WITH CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS & JOHN TITUS 3/3/22- QUICK CLIP

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SolariReport
This week’s M&M, John & CAF took a real deep dive in this 2 hr recording on what’s going on in the #Ukraine, sanctions against #Russia, #Putin’s strategy and the US’s standing.
With all the noise out there, these two great minds clear the fog of war…
Release time 7:00EST
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https://tinyurl.com/yxxvarte