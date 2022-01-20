BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VIRUS ISOLATION...IS IT REAL? - DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN RESPONDS TO JEREMY HAMMOND
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
388 views • January 20, 2022
Jim Fetzer

9087 subscribers


On Jan 17, Dr. Mercola featured an interview (not by Mercola) with an independent journalist named Jeremy Hammond at the top of an article at his website. Hammond attacked the medical people (Hammond has no medical/science credentials himself) who are pointing out the basic flaw that lies at the heart of what is called “modern virology” and named Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Jon Rappoport specifically.

Andrew Kaufman M.D. refutes Jeremy Hammonds recent article that alleges that Sars Covid II has been isolated. Point by point, Kaufman debunks Hammond’s explanation of how a virus is isolated.

The definitions, the science and technology behind isolation and purification, the methodology being used by scientists, and the agenda by governmental agencies are examined with the appropriate corrections. Hammond’s argument is the same old one trick pony being trotted out with pomp, circumstance, and pedigree.

The main issue that lies at the heart of the viral infection scam is the fact that proper isolation of specific viruses and showing that they cause specific diseases has never been done.

Here is Kaufman’s response that he published today, Jan 19, 2022.

https://odysee.com/@Truth_will_set_You_Free:0/Virus_Isolation_Is_It_Real_Andrew_Kaufman_Responds_To_Jeremy-Hammond:e?r=6TaTH8icFHVx7jSQ5FepUcb3R2EQYF2u (59:13)

Also HERE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UnpfmjmXNH0O/
Keywords
liesdnafakevirusisolationbacteriarnajeremy hammondmicroscopegenomeexosomescoronaviruscovid-19sars-cov-2genetic materialdr andrew kaufmancomputer simulationspikesvariantsspike proteincomputer programcell culture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Ukraine&#8217;s drone war to Mexico&#8217;s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

From Ukraine’s drone war to Mexico’s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

Lance D Johnson
FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

Cassie B.
Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Coco Somers
Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Morgan S. Verity
The blood pressure paradox: What happens when you take creatine every day

The blood pressure paradox: What happens when you take creatine every day

Ava Grace
Bananas Or Sweet Potatoes: Which Is Better for Blood Sugar Management?

Bananas Or Sweet Potatoes: Which Is Better for Blood Sugar Management?

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy