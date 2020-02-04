Black Berkey® Purification Elements: The Final Barrier against PFOA and Other PFCs in Drinking Water

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At BerkeyCleanWater.com, I want to help you understand critical information about PFCs, and show you how Black Berkey® Purification Elements can help to safeguard your family's drinking water.
Learn more about this and how you can best make sure you and your family have clean water by watching this video.
RESOURCES & LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
Sign up for my FREE Berkey Water Filter Buying Guide and Receive a Discount Code
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/berkey-water-system-buying-guide
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Have you been thinking of getting a new Berkey but you’re not sure where to start and you're tired of wasting time on the wrong websites?
Let me be your guide!
I'll show you the right steps on how to find the best for your situation.
Contact me: https://www.berkeycleanwater.com
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Follow Berkey and get info on water purification
https://www.facebook.com/BerkeyWaterFilter
http://static.ewg.org/reports/2015/poisoned_legacy/EWG_Guide_to_PFCs.pdf
http://static.ewg.org/reports/2015/pfoa_drinking_water/interactive_map/index.html
https://www.epa.gov/pfas/basic-information-pfas#mfc
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