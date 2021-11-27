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Bill Vander Zalm Former Canadian Prime Minister
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63 views • November 27, 2021
Bill Vander Zalm. Former Prime Minister Canada (British Columbia): Many people think they are doing it for money (the pandemic), but there has to be something else. It's scary that they want to 'vaccinate' everyone, that all politicians agree, it terrifies me. I think they are looking for a world totalitarian state.
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