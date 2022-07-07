Satanic Georgia Guidestones CRUMBLE as All-Out Spiritual Warfare Gets Heated

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Stew Peters Show.
At 4am this morning, the Georgia Guidestones were struck with what is reported to be an explosion.
People within two miles of it felt the effects and now GBI has opened up an investigation.
To the destruction of the Satanic Georgia Guidestones, Stew Peters responds: “Thank God!”
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