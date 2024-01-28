Australian broadcaster Alan Jones schools a panel of climate zealots on the #ClimateScam Reality

Australian broadcaster, Alan Jones, utterly schools a panel of climate zealots on the reality of the #ClimateScam.
"CO2 is 0.04% of the atmosphere, and human beings are responsible for 3% of that 0.04%... It's like saying: 'There's a granule of sugar on the Harbour Bridge. Clean the bridge up, it's dirty'."
Sources:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=WPXjzf2aU3c
https://skynews.com.au/australia-news/maths-make-a-mockery-of-the-climate-change-theory-jones/video/a064fc20e821de4261663f6aeb3df18b
