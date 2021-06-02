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WEF's "Invest in Forests" exposed: Global surveillance grid
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140 views • June 02, 2021
Ice Age Farmer, June 2, 2021
The World Economic Forum's "Investing in Forests" program sounds great - who doesn't want to plant more trees? But behind its philanthropic appeal lies a global surveillance grid, monitoring all activity on the planet -- just as prescribed by Agenda 2030 and their 4th Industrial Revolution. Christian shares an unreleased document and reveals the truth in this special Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/06/02/wefs-invest-in-forests-exposed-global-surveillance-grid/
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___
LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
The World Economic Forum's "Investing in Forests" program sounds great - who doesn't want to plant more trees? But behind its philanthropic appeal lies a global surveillance grid, monitoring all activity on the planet -- just as prescribed by Agenda 2030 and their 4th Industrial Revolution. Christian shares an unreleased document and reveals the truth in this special Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/06/02/wefs-invest-in-forests-exposed-global-surveillance-grid/
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
https://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
https://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
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